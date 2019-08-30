Home Nation

Burdwan blast case: Six to ten years of jail term for the 19 who pled guilty

In the Burdwan blast case, four Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 10 years in prison while six-year imprisonment to two women and rest were sentenced to eight years in prison. 

Published: 30th August 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The quantum of punishment for all 19 accused, who confessed their guilt in Burdwan blast case probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA), was pronounced on Friday by the chief judge of city sessions court, Kolkata.

Four Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 10 years in prison while six-year imprisonment to two women and rest were sentenced to eight years in prison.

Siddhartha Kanjilal, the chief judge, slapped all the convicts with a fine of Rs 20,000 for each and another one-year in prison if they fail to pay it.

Out of 31 accused rounded up by the NIA, these 19 pled guilty in writing on Wednesday before the magistrate. They earlier admitted their guilt verbally on August 12.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru acted as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh’s ‘burdwan’ with new sleeper cell

All the accused, who were booked by the NIA, were said to be operatives of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an outlawed militant outfit headquartered in Bangladesh. The presence of JMB in West Bengal emerged after the blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan town in which two persons were killed.

Investigation by the NIA revealed a two of JMB operatives had rented a first-floor apartment with their families to hoodwink local people and used the facility to manufacture improvised explosive devices. Incident caught national attention and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the site. The personnel of National Security Guard (NSG) were engaged to carry out search operations during the course of investigation.

"During the probe, we found a madrasa at Shimulia, 30 km from Burdwan town, where a training centre was being run by the JMB operatives. Young people used to be given training there. Though two families rented the apartment at Khagragarh, but the key operatives of the outfit used to operate from the madrasa," said an NIA official.

The four Bangladeshi nationals—Sheikh Rahamatullah alias Burhan Sheikh, Sadiq Islam, Liakat Ali Pramanik alias Rafiqul and Habibur Rahman—were described among the key players behind setting up JMB modules in south Bengal in the charge sheet submitted by the NIA.

The judge, in his order, held two women convicts, Gulshona Bibi and Alima Bibi, guilty of having knowledge of JMB’s activities in Bengal

The NIA booked the convicts under stringent IPC sections that deals with waging war against the state and hatching criminal conspiracy other than slapping them with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burdwan blast Burdwan blast verdict Sidhhartha Kanjilal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp