CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country against corruption

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel the maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.

The checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Dehradun, they said.

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel the maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, the officials said.

They said the drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments.

Comments

