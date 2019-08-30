Home Nation

CBI takes over probe in minor girls' sexual exploitation in Deoria shelter home

In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates. A medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Deoria shelter home

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in a shelter home in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The agency has registered two FIRs against Director Girija Tripathi and Superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi of the Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha in Deoria.

This comes over a year after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe.

In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates.

A medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42.

The two Uttar Pradesh police FIRs the CBI has taken over relate to wrongful confinement, wrongful confinement, trafficking, sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty under IPC, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and Juvenile Justice Act among others, officials said.

The matter came in the backdrop of the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which led to a public outcry.

