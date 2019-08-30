Gehlot in a fix after NSUI sinks in Rajasthan University Students’ Union polls 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The ruling Congress is worried after the party-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) fared poorly in the Rajasthan University Students’ Union.

The results, which were declared on Wednesday, comes as a walk-up call to the Congress as the panchayat and municipal body elections are due in Rajasthan.

Along with the most prominent of all Rajasthan University, 4 universities have been won by Independents and five went to the ABVP.

Even in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur, NSUI lost despite having its president for the last 2 years at Jai Narain Vyas University.

Despite party heavyweights campaigning for it, the NSUI lost the prestige battle in the University of Rajasthan.

Similarly, Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg also were not able to salvage a win for the NSUI in their home constituencies.

Udaipur’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University and Maharana Pratap Agriculture University also saw NSUI lose despite it being Vidhan Sabha Speaker CP Joshi’s home town. At

Health Minister Raghu Sharma’s home district Ajmer, NSUI lost badly in MDS University and college.

On Wednesday, PCC chief Sachin Pilot chaired a meeting for the preparation of rural and civic elections.

“This is an important election. All of us should work together in solidarity... The party leaders should give their opinion frankly about these elections. The organisation has to start work, strengthen and fight elections firmly on the ground,” he said at the important meeting.