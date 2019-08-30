Government gets over 25,000 nominations for Padma Awards 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has received more than 25,000 nominations so far for the prestigious Padma Awards to be given next year, officials said on Friday.

The last date of filing the nominations or recommendations is September 15.

"Already 25,317 registrations have been made on the portal, against which 23,865 nominations/recommendations have been completed," they said.

The government accepts the nominations through online mode only on the Padma Awards portal.

The awards, which seek to recognise the "work of distinction", are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines.

Everyone without any distinction of race, caste, occupation, position or sex are eligible for the awards.

However, government servants, including those working with PSUs -- except doctors and scientists -- are not eligible.

The officials said central ministries, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees and Institutes of Excellence have been requested to make concerted efforts in identifying people whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognised and make suitable nominations in their favour.

It has been requested that efforts may be made to identify people especially amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang (disabled) persons and those doing selfless service to the society among others, they added.