Home Nation

Gujarat government transfers 78 IAS officials

J P Gupta, Principal Secretary, Water Supply, has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.

Published: 30th August 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Friday transferred as many as 78 IAS officers, and also appointed an Indian Foreign Service official on deputation in the Industrial Extension Bureau.

Prominent among those transferred was Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), General Administration Department (GAD), who has been appointed as ACS (Home) following the retirement of A M Tiwari.

She was replaced in the GAD by Kamal Kumar Dayani, currently Principal Secretary in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

Senior IAS officer Punamchand Parmar, ACS, Health and Family Welfare department, has been now appointed ACS, Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Cooperation department.

J P Gupta, Principal Secretary, Water Supply, has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.

Roopwant Singh, Commissioner of Geology and Mining, has been appointed Expenditure Secretary, Finance Department.

S J Haider, Principal Secretary for Tourism in the Industries and Mines Department, was shifted to Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development department.

Industries Commissioner Mamta Verma has been made Tourism Secretary, while Rajkot Collector Rahul Gupta has been appointed as Industries Commissioner.

Neelam Rani, a 2009-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer on deputation to the state, has been made Managing Director of Industrial Extension Bureau in Gandhinagar.

She earlier served as Regional Passport Officer in Ahmedabad.

Others who were transferred included district collectors and assistant collectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat government Gujarat IAS officials Gujarat IAS officials transfer
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp