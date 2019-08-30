Guwahati diary: India’s first-ever mixed-gender Futsal League starts

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Smart cybercriminals

There have been several cases in Guwahati where criminals have duped unsuspecting residents by swapping bank ATM cards in the process of helping them withdraw cash at kiosks. Now, the criminals are out there and going through the details of the ATM cards. A man visiting an SBI ATM kiosk was alarmed to see a gadget installed at the machine. Not much was known about the gadget but the plan was to hack ATM card details of customers visiting the kiosk. The customer had instantly alerted the bank authorities and the police. Later, the police visited the kiosk and examined CCTV footage. However, no arrest could be made in the case so far.

Eat meat sans killing animal, fowl

You may not have to kill an animal or a fowl to eat meat. Stumped? Well, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, have produced tissue-engineered meat. It will not just be tasty but nutritious too. The researchers said that lab-meat will help save animals. “The taste of the final meat product will be similar to raw meat but with improvised nutritional values as per customer needs. Here muscle progenitor cells isolated from animals via small biopsies are grown on the edible material base which is patented by the team. Fat cells, cartilage cells or bone cells can be grown in conjunction with the muscle stem cells in different layers,” the institute said. Around 4,000 litres of water are required to produce one kg chicken meat.

Police feat in books

The Assam Police has published two books highlighting their journey thus far. “Assam Police - The journey through changes and challenges” underscores the force’s achievements and various challenges faced by it while “An analytical glimpse on road accidents of Assam” analyses road accidents in the state. After releasing the books, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the police to be people-friendly. “We have to work in such a way that people repose their faith and trust in the police department. You have to work hard and sincerely. Only then, the journey of the department will be successful”.

Mixed-gender futsal

In cricket-loving Guwahati, football has taken the centre stage, thanks to India’s first-ever mixed-gender Futsal League which began last week. Organised at the NC Bordoloi Indoor Stadium at Sarusajai, the seven-day-long tournament features six teams from the Northeast. The players include some from abroad. The tourna-ment is a concept of Proclivity Sports and Recreation Pvt Ltd. Its owners Ranajit Mahanta and Biswajit Mahanta said the basic idea behind organising the tourney was to develop a sustainable base for Futsal as a career alternative for athletes.