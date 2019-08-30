Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh assembly unanimously passes bill against forced religious conversions

Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion will also be declared null and void under the bill.`

Published: 30th August 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Religion

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill to check forced religious conversions by providing for imprisonment up to seven years and also making it mandatory to declare conversions one month in advance.

Cutting across party lines, both the ruling BJP and the Congress passed the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019, with the latter initially expressing some reservations over the need to bring the bill as there was already an existing legislation that was brought by its government in 2006. Lone CPI-M MLA Rakesh Singha, however, expressed apprehensions over certain provisions in the bill.

Earlier, Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi said there was no need to bring this bill. "You can bring an amendment bill for the existing act. Your intention to bring the bill seems to be doubtful," he said.

READ MORE | Sikh priest's daughter forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan, family seeks Imran's help

As per this bill, anybody abetting or conspiring in such conversions would face imprisonment from one to five years. The term will be between two to seven years if dalits, women or minors are forced to convert. Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion will also be declared null and void under Section 5 of the bill.

Section 7 of the bill states that a person wanting to convert will give a declaration on a prescribed form at least one month in advance to the district magistrate, stating that he is converting on his own. This condition would not apply to those reconverting to their parent religion.

Stating that the new act will be more stringent, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "We are not able to stop religious conversions after that act was passed in 2006, as no case was registered so far despite several cases of religious conversions coming to light. The previous act needed ten amendments, so we decided to bring a new bill."

"It has been observed that there is a rise in conversions by fraudulent means and unless checked well in time, this practice may erode the confidence and mutual trust between the different ethnic and religious groups. In case forcible conversions are not prohibited, it would create public disorder," he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said in the previous act there was a provision of two to three years in jail. In this bill, there is a provision of jail up to seven years.

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019 was introduced by CM Thakur on Thursday in the assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
religious conversion Himachal Pradesh forced conversion
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp