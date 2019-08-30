Inspired by 'Super 30', District Judge in Madhya Pradesh teaches law students for free

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Inspired by the Bollywood blockbuster Super 30, a District Judge in Madhya Pradesh has started free classes for young law students and advocates aspiring to become judges in future.

Hridyesh Srivastava, the District and Sessions Judge of West MP’s Neemuch district has started taking free classes for young law students and fledgeling advocates preparing for judicial services examinations in the state.

The Neemuch District Judge, however, isn’t alone in taking classes which are held four days a week in the district court premises only, but is joined by subordinate judges, including Vivek Kumar (Additional District Judge), Neeraj Malviya (Chief Judicial Magistrate) and Neeraj Agrawal and Reena Sharma (both trainee Civil Judges).

The first batch of 18 law students and advocates preparing for state’s judicial service exams are getting free of cost two hours classes on each of the four days of the week at one of the halls of the district court premises in Neemuch – around 400 km from Bhopal.

“Recently, I saw the Super 30 movie which depicts how the brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar left a lucrative job to shape the careers of economically weak children who aspired cracking the examinations for admission to IITs.

Being well off with high paying government jobs we too have taken cue from Super 30 and Anand Kumar Sir to start similar classes for aspiring judges. We would be proud and satisfied if any of those being guided by us at these classes crack the judicial service exams,” Neemuch District and Sessions Judge Hridyesh Srivastava said in Neemuch district.

The students in the four days a week classes are seeing this development as a godsend. “Students like us couldn’t even dream and afford of going to big cities and shelling hefty sums for getting the right professional guidance at big coaching institutes for the judicial service exams.

But the free of cost classes started by the judges led by District Judge Sir have rendered us the right practical guidance and lessons from the best brains in the judiciary, which couldn’t have been achieved even if we managed to get enrolled in big coaching classes,” said law student Anshu Vyas.

Another law student Anil Jaat, who is among the 18 students in the classes responded, “the judges-turned-teachers are not only making the basic concepts of jurisprudence clear to us but also sharing with us their experience about various cases, which will be beneficial to us in effectively facing the interview.”