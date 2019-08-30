Home Nation

MHA team visits Uttarakhand's Arakot to assess damage in cloudburst

The team consisting of officials from the Disaster Management, Finance, Jal Shakti ministry among others will later submit a report to the MHA on the damage in the area.

Published: 30th August 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Mansarovar

Image of people in Uttarakhand used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By ANI

ARAKOT: A team from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited cloudburst-hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi to take stock of the damages incurred due to the calamity.

The team consisting of officials from the Disaster Management, Finance, Jal Shakti ministry among others will later submit a report to the MHA on the damage in the area.

District Collector Ashish Chouhan apprised the team about the extent of damage caused in the area. He said that a total of 270 hectares of farmland and 128 hectares of gardens have been destroyed leading to a loss of approximately Rs 9.8 crores.

He added that damages to hospital and health centres in the region have been to the tune of Rs 1.9 crore while 29 water purification and process units too have been damaged leading to a loss of Rs 2.13 crores.

ALSO READ: Helicopter services suspended in Uttarakhand's Arakot after two consecutive crashes

Chouhan also apprised the visiting MHA team about the toll on electricity transmission lines, roads and livestock caused due to the cloudburst in the region.

He added that a total of 16 people had lost their lives while 27 others were injured due to the calamity and that a total of 1454 people were provided relief material by the administration.

Search and rescue operations in various parts of cloudburst-hit Balawat village and other parts of the Uttarkashi district have been continuing since after the natural calamity hit the region on August 18.

Incidents of various cloudbursts in parts of Uttarakhand had prompted the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to undertake rescue and evacuation operations in the region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand MHA Ministry of Home Affairs National Disaster Response Force NDRF Uttarakhand cloudburst
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp