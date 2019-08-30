Minorities body to visit Jammu and Kashmir in September to assess ground situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All members of the National Commission for Minorities will visit Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the second week of September to assess the sentiments of people and to understand development issues after provisions of Article 370 were abrogated, the commission’s chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said on Thursday.

The commission team, during the four-day trip, will speak to people and officials from both the proposed Union territories to understand their issues, Rizvi said.

He lauded the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K.

Rizvi said the exact date of the visit will be decided only after consultation with the central government and local administration.

“Till now the NCM Act did not apply to J&K, but after the revocation of Article 370, the Act will apply. Now, people from the region can approach the minority commission with their issues. We will meet the locals there, understand their problems.”

The team will spend a day each in Kashmir, Jammu, Leh and Kargil.

“We will try to strengthen the atmosphere of trust in the region. This is part of confidence-building measures,” Rizvi said.

Yechury meets Tarigami for three hours

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday met ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under house arrest since August 5. Yechury arrived in Srinagar in the afternoon and was escorted by the police to meet Tarigami