UP law student traced in Rajasthan, SC orders producing her in court today

LUCKNOW: The Shahjahanpur law student, who had been missing since last Sunday, after levelling charges of harassment and sexual abuse on former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, was traced in Rajasthan, said UP DGP OP Singh here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, which had taken the cognisance of the issue, has asked the UP government to bring the girl to Delhi immediately.

The DGP claimed that the woman was found with a one of her friends in Rajasthan. “The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine,” the DGP told the media persons. He added that the process to bring her back to Shahjahanpur was on.

"In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the UP police posted on its official Twitter handle.

Incidentally, the law student was found on a day Supreme Court had taken the cognizance of the issue and was about to hear the case.

The DGP said that seven teams of police personnel were set up to trace the girl. Police teams had been to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh as well on the basis of her location through electronic surveillance of her through her mobile data. As per the police sources, the girl had been changing her location at various cities of Rajasthan. In the mean time, her parents had been suspecting her abduction.

Notably, an LLM student, 23, in a video clip recently had alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of SS Law College in Shahjahanpur where she studied, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble.

Through the video, she had reached out to PM Modi and UP Yogi Adityanath for help. She went missing a day after posting the video though the college authorities claimed that she was not attending classes since August 5.

Chinmayanand, meanwhile, had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the missing woman to malign his image and that he had done no wrong. He had even got an FIR registered against some unidentified persons on charges of black mail and extortion.

However, the Shahjahanpur SP S Chanappa had registred an FRI against Chinmayanand under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on a complaint by the woman’s father on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, while National Commission of Women had got in touch with the aggrieved family and assured them of the safe return of their daughter, the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission had also sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the student's disappearance. "We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahanpur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely," UPWC Chief Vimla Batham said.

