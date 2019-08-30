Home Nation

UP law student traced in Rajasthan, SC orders producing her in court today

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since August 24, a day after alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Published: 30th August 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand (Photo| Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Shahjahanpur law student, who had been missing since last Sunday, after levelling charges of harassment and sexual abuse  on former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, was traced in Rajasthan, said UP DGP OP Singh here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, which had taken the cognisance of the issue, has asked the UP government to bring the girl to Delhi immediately.

The DGP claimed that the woman was found with a one of her friends in Rajasthan. “The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine,” the DGP told the media persons. He added that the process to bring her back to Shahjahanpur was on.

ALSO READ | SC takes cognisance of student going missing after complaining against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

"In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the UP police posted on its official Twitter handle.

Incidentally, the law student was found on a day Supreme Court had taken the cognizance of the issue and was about to hear the case.

The DGP said that seven teams of police personnel were set up to trace the girl. Police teams had been to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh as well on the basis of her location through electronic surveillance of her through her mobile data. As per the police sources, the girl had been changing her location at various cities of Rajasthan. In the mean time, her parents had been suspecting her abduction.

Notably, an LLM student, 23, in a video clip recently had alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of SS Law College in Shahjahanpur where she studied, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble.

Through the video, she had reached out to PM Modi and UP Yogi Adityanath for help. She went missing a day after posting the video though the college authorities claimed that she was not attending classes since August 5.

Chinmayanand, meanwhile, had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the missing woman to malign his image and that he had done no wrong. He had even got an FIR registered against some unidentified persons on charges of black mail and extortion.

However, the Shahjahanpur SP S Chanappa had registred an FRI against Chinmayanand under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on a complaint by the woman’s father on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, while National Commission of Women had got in touch with the aggrieved family and assured them of the safe return of their daughter, the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission had also sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the student's disappearance. "We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahanpur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely," UPWC Chief Vimla Batham said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand UP Student Sexual Harassment
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp