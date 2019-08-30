MP Minister Sajjan Singh Verma smells politics in underwater terror alert along Gujarat borders

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the Border Security Force (BSF) and Coast Guard were put on high alert along the Gujarat borders about possible underwater attack by Pakistan Navy-trained terrorists and commandos, a senior cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh government said it could be a precursor for another surgical strike, aimed at enabling BJP triumph in the coming elections in 4-5 states.

Public Works Department and Environment minister Sajjan Singh Verma – who is considered close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath – when queried by journalists on Friday about the underwater terror attack alert along the Gujarat borders, said now a surgical strike in the sea might have been planned to enable the BJP win coming assembly polls in four to five states.

“Chunav thaa toh surgical strike ho gayee thi, ab kayee bade rajyo ke chunav hain toh ghuspaith bhi hogi, kahin phir ekadh surgical strike bhi hogi. Dhara 370 toh hai hai, ekadh surgical strike samudra mein ho jayegi taaki chaar-paanch rajyo ke chunav BJP jeet jaye (Earlier when there were elections a surgical strike was carried out. Again since assembly polls are slated in many big states, hence there would be infiltration as well as a surgical strike. The Article 370 issue is already there and a surgical strike will be carried out in the sea now to enable BJP to win the elections in 4-5 states),” said Verma.

Reacting to Verma’s controversial remarks over the terror alert by intelligence agencies, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “The MP minister’s statement is highly objectionable and the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi should act against the minister in the matter. Will the Congress continue to question the possible underwater terror alert and advisory just like it doubted the February 26, 2019 Balakot airstrike.”

Importantly, the BSF and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert along the Gujarat border after intelligence inputs revealed that Pakistan Navy-trained terrorists and commandos are trying to enter the Gulf of Kutch in small boats.

Intelligence agencies have warned the border forces that Pakistan-trained commandos and terrorists are trying to enter the Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area in small boats. High alert has been sounded in coastal Gujarat after receiving intelligence inputs about possible underwater attacks on the coasts of Gujarat and other ports.