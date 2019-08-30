Narada probe: CBI to record voices of Trinamool MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The CBI on Thursday issued summons asking 10 Trinamool MPs and MLAs to turn up at its office for recording voice-samples in the Narada case in which some people believed to be Trinamool leaders were seen accepting money from a fictitious company.

Trinamool MPs Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Sougata Roy, Prasun Banerjee and Aparupa Poddar were among those who were issued the summons.

Trinamool MLAs, including transport minister Subhendu Adhikari, urban development minister Firhad Hakim, were also asked to appear in the first week of September.

The CBI had booked 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer in connection with the case.

An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).