Home Nation

On-ground situation in Srinagar completely contrary to government's claims: Sitaram Yechury

The court had said Sitaram Yechury should not indulge in any kind of political activity during his visit to Srinagar.

Published: 30th August 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who returned from Srinagar on Friday after the Supreme Court allowed him to go there, said the situation on the ground was "completely contrary" to what the government was saying.

Yechury, who went to Srinagar to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, refused to elaborate, saying he would submit a detailed report to the apex court.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, who had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking Tarigami to be produced before it, was granted permission to visit the former MLA in Srinagar.

The court had, however, said Yechury should not indulge in any kind of political activity during his visit to Srinagar.

ALSO READ: Sitaram Yechury says economic growth not possible with BJP destroying social harmony

Tarigami, a four-time former MLA and a Central Committee member of the CPI(M), is under detention in Srinagar since August 5, the day the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"I visited Tarigami and enquired about his health.

I will file an affidavit in court regarding his health condition and also report on what I saw there," Yechury told reporters here, adding that during the drive from the airport to Tarigami's house, he saw that the situation on the ground was "completely contrary" to what the BJP-led government was saying.

The Left leader said after he landed at the Srinagar airport, he was told by officials that he would have to return the same day, but he convinced them that he could only leave the next day after getting a status report on his colleague's health condition as he had to report to the apex court about it.

ALSO READ: Don’t let Jammu and Kashmir become India’s Palestine - Sitaram Yechury in Thiruvananthapuram

"I met him (Tarigami) on Thursday and again on Friday morning and all I can say that in this condition, he needs periodic reviews. He was getting treated at the AIIMS and he needs to go there for treatment," Yechury said.

He added that he was not allowed to meet anyone apart from Tarigami in Srinagar and was escorted at all times by security personnel.

He spent the night at a government guesthouse and was not allowed to venture out, the CPI(M) general secretary said.

He added that he hoped to submit his affidavit in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Srinagar Kashmir crisis Kashmir issue
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp