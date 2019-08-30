PK Sinha to succeed Nripendra Mishra as principal secretary to PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Powerful bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra will leave his current assignment as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two weeks. The government has appointed P K Sinha as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to PMO, who is likely to succeed Mishra.

Prime Minister informed that Mishra had sought to be relieved from the responsibility after the 2019 Lok Sabha verdict. Modi stated that he had asked Mishra to remain in the office till his successor is found.

After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2019

Mishra along with additional principal secretary (PMO) P K Mishra have been the top bureaucrats in the government who shaped Modi’s first tenure. Nripendra Mishra, 74, is learnt to have told Prime Minister that he couldn’t carry on with the work load on account of his old age.