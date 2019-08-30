Home Nation

PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

PM Narendra Modi also said that India has the most diverse and growing media which has played crucial roles in various movements like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that media can play a major role to bridge the language barrier and bring different cultures together.

The Prime Minister suggested the media to publish one word in 10 to 12 different languages spoken across the country.

"Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer? We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country," he said while inaugurating the third edition of the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi through video conferencing.

Modi said that a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages in one year.

"Once a person learns another Indian language, he will come to know the commonality and truly appreciate the oneness in Indian culture," the Prime Minister said.

"Imagine a group in Haryana learning Malayalam and a group in Karnataka learning Bengali! All big distances are covered only after taking the first step, can we take the first step? "Modi asked.

He said that India has the most diverse and growing media which has played crucial roles in various movements like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, campaigns on eliminating single-use plastic and water conservation and Fit India Movement.

"India is perhaps the only country in the world where people speak different languages. In a way it is a force multiplier," Modi said adding that "language has also been exploited by selfish interests to create artificial walls in the country to divide".

The conclave was organised by Malayala Manorama Company Limited.

