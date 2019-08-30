Sharad Pawar loses cool when asked about relative's potential defection to BJP

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Grappling with mass desertions from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar on Friday lost his cool when asked about the possible defection of a close relative to the BJP.

"This is not the way to ask questions. How can questions about relatives be asked when politics is being discussed," Pawar said while addressing a press conference at Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district.

"If such questions are going to be asked, don't invite me henceforth for any programs or else avoid calling such people to the program," Pawar told the organizers.

While several leaders at all levels are deserting the NCP, Pawar was upset on being asked to comment about former deputy chief minister Padmasingh Patil, who happens to be his relative.

Prior to the question, while replying to queries on departing leaders, Pawar said, "Most of them have said that they want to join the development stream. But they forget that all these years NCP meant development for them." He quipped that he is not able to understand what development they have seen in the Shiv Sena or BJP.

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Bhide of the Shivapratishthan on Friday held a meeting with NCP MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale. While Bhosale termed it a personal meeting, speculation was rife on whether the meeting was held to seek advice from Bhide on which party to join. A direct descendant of Shivaji, Bhosale is said to be unhappy with the NCP leadership and is believed to be looking to join the BJP.

While Bhosale's MLA cousin Shivendraraje has already joined the BJP, Narendra Patil, the other NCP MLA from Satara, has joined the Shiv Sena. Apart from Bhosale, state legislature chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar too is said to be preparing to defect to the BJP. If this happens, it would be a major blow to the NCP in one of their bastions.