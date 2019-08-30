Home Nation

Swami Chinmayanand case: SC asks Yogi govt to produce law student before top court

The state government told a bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna that the woman has been found in Rajasthan and she is being taken to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 30th August 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman law student, who went missing after levelling allegations of harassment against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, has been found in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court Friday.

The apex court asked the counsel appearing for the state to apprise it of the exact location of the woman and also that by when she can be produced before it.

The top court had taken cognisance on its own in the matter after a group of lawyers had written a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requesting him to take cognisance over the issue.

"In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the Uttar Pradesh police posted on its official Twitter handle.

The girl was found on Friday morning and she is fine, state police chief O P Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

She is being brought to Shahjahanpur, the director-general of police said, adding that police teams had been working in this regard since the past few days.

"We constituted a number of teams and they were working in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi. Her movement was being tracked for the past four to five days. Her call details are being analysed," the director-general of police said.

It was not immediately known where in Rajasthan she was found.

Chinmayanand's counsel Om Singh said she appeared to have fallen prey to those working against the BJP leader and was being used to serve their interests.

"She will be brought here and her statement to the police will clear the air and conspirators will be nabbed," the counsel said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi said teams from the district were sent to different places to locate the LLM student.

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since last Saturday, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community".

The police had on Wednesday released posters of the missing student, whose father has alleged the role of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.

