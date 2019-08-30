Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's attendance by selfie' app runs into trouble

To mark her presence in school, the app requires teachers to click a selfie thrice a day with their students and forward it to the concerned officials.

Published: 30th August 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to ensure presence of teachers after receiving a number of complaints of proxy attendance in schools especially government primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a mobile phone app -- 'Prerna' app – to make the teachers mark their attendance by clicking a selfie with students while being in school. 

However, the initiative has hit a roadblock after teachers association has raised objections to it, saying it amounted to infringement of women's privacy. The apex body of government primary school teachers is all set to launch a statewide agitation against the ‘app’ on September 4, as Yogi Adityanath government plans to launch it on September 5 to ensure that teachers and students attend school regularly.

The Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has contended that the mobile app would put the privacy of women teaches at stake and that it is the violation of their fundamental right. The women teachers said that they were not sure, their photos could be misused.

In fact, the app requires a teacher to click a selfie thrice a day with their students and forward it to the officials concerned. "The photographs of female teachers can be leaked and misused, jeopardising their lives. This is a breach of their right to privacy. Who will take the responsibility if their photographs are misused?" asked Sushil Kumar Pandey, state President of the Sangh.

"These days one hears of photographs being morphed. Moreover, it is not a very practical idea to click a selfie with students as a mark of attendance. The internet services are erratic and how can one be marked absent just because he or she has not uploaded a selfie?" asked a government primary school teacher in Lucknow.

Moreover, the teachers also believed that decision to mark attendance through selfie was taken in  a hurry and it should be revoked. “It is also not practical. They must ensure availability of android phones, electricity for charging and paid Internet before implementing this order,” said Pandey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Adityanath Yogi attendance by selfie attendance by selfie app Prerna
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp