West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' hits over 10 lakh responses

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress' mass outreach programme, "Didi Ke Bolo" has received over 10 lakh responses in a month, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

"I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the 'Didi Ke Bolo' platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions and grievances," Banerjee wrote on social media.

"Didi Ke Bolo" (Talk to Didi), is a helpline for people to reach out to the government with their grievances.

Thanking the people for their support and acknowledgement, she further wrote: "We take note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner."

As many as 10,00,350 people reached out with their grievances, suggestions, appreciation and other miscellaneous messages through phone calls and the website.

A total of 214 people in distress reached out, of which 161 cases were resolved on priority, the Chief Minister added.

The campaign is a brainchild of election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in after the state's ruling party fared badly in this year's Lok Sabha elections where the BJP tally jumped to 18 seats from just two in 2014.

After Kishor agreed to offer his professional service to the Trinamool Congress, he advised Banerjee to start a "conversation" with her electorate where they can pour their heart out.