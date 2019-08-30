Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' hits over 10 lakh responses

As many as 10,00,350 people reached out with their grievances, suggestions, appreciation and other miscellaneous messages through phone calls and the website.

Published: 30th August 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​ (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress' mass outreach programme, "Didi Ke Bolo" has received over 10 lakh responses in a month, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

"I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the 'Didi Ke Bolo' platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions and grievances," Banerjee wrote on social media.

"Didi Ke Bolo" (Talk to Didi), is a helpline for people to reach out to the government with their grievances.

ALSO READ: 'Didi ke Bolo' opens Pandora's box for Mamata Banerjee government

Thanking the people for their support and acknowledgement, she further wrote: "We take note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner."

As many as 10,00,350 people reached out with their grievances, suggestions, appreciation and other miscellaneous messages through phone calls and the website.

A total of 214 people in distress reached out, of which 161 cases were resolved on priority, the Chief Minister added.

The campaign is a brainchild of election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in after the state's ruling party fared badly in this year's Lok Sabha elections where the BJP tally jumped to 18 seats from just two in 2014.

After Kishor agreed to offer his professional service to the Trinamool Congress, he advised Banerjee to start a "conversation" with her electorate where they can pour their heart out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Didi Ke Bolo West Bengal TMC
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp