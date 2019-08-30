Home Nation

Woman hurls footwear at Madhya Pradesh civic official for allegedly passing obscene remark, video goes viral

The woman, whose face is partially covered with a scarf in the video, had alleged that the civic employee had passed an obscene remark, officials said.

Image for representation

By PTI

BURHANPUR: The video of a woman hurling footwear at an official in front of the civic commissioner in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district went viral on social media on Friday, prompting authorities to begin a probe.

According to the woman, she had gone on Thursday to hand over the leave application of her mother, employed with the civic body's garden section, when an official there misbehaved.

"He asked me to come home in the evening. When I refused, he started threatening me," the woman alleged.

Having covered her face with a scarf, she then went to the chamber of municipal commissioner Bhagwandas Bhumarkar to complain, and the latter called the official to his cabin for a clarification.

Once the official reached the civic chief's cabin, the woman slapped him and hurled footwear at him.

The man saved himself by hiding behind commissioner Bhumarkar, and a person accompanying the woman recorded the incident on his mobile phone, officials said.

In his defence the man said, "She had come to submit leave application of a woman employee who is my subordinate. After submission, I told her to go home. She is leveling false allegations."

Commissioner Bhumarkar said, "We have asked the woman to file a formal complaint. After we get the complaint, a clarification will be sought from the official concerned. We also warned the woman for creating a scene in the cabin." 

