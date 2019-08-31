Home Nation

13 killed, 58 injured in gas cylinder explosion at Maharashtra chemical unit

At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

At least 13 workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Dhule. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least 13 people were killed and another 58 sustained injuries in a major cylinder explosion at a chemical company in Dhule district of North Maharashtra.

The explosion took place at the chemical factory in Shirpur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area near Waghadi village, 60 km away from Dhule and 400 km from Mumbai, at around 10 am. It was so severe that houses in a radius of around 5 km were shaken, said the villagers who rushed for the rescue operations.

While the identification of the company and the cause of the blast have not been established as yet, the fire brigade has controlled the fire that broke out after the explosion.

As per preliminary information, several workers were residing within the company premises along with their families and they were the primary victims to the explosion and fire. 

At least 100 workers were believed to be in the factory at the time of the explosion. Among those injured includes several minor children living in the factory compound said rescue operators.

The police control room received a call about the explosion at 10.20 am. Treatment and rescue efforts were delayed after the first responders at the site feared multiple explosions would follow. 

The injured have been admitted to sub-district hospital. Those in critical condition have been shifted to private hospitals in the area. 

The overall death toll is likely to go up, fear authorities. 

A team of chemical experts and doctors have been moved to location, informed Dhule guardian minister Girish Mahajan.

Prima facie it appears that at least one of the 18 boilers at the factory exploded, but no official information has been released on the reason behind the explosion and who owns the chemical company.

Questions on following safety procedures in such dangerous chemicals factories are already being raked up.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deseased, guardian minister Girish Mahajan said that he is trying to reach the explosion site.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over loss of lives in explosion at chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule district. Guardian Minister, Collector, SP on spot. SDRF team reached too and now fire is under control. CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced 5 lakh to the kin of deceased," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Fadnavis and took stock of the situation arising out of the explosion at the chemical factory.

During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister conveyed to the home minister that the state government has been doing its best to help those who are in distress.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra. Have spoken to CM @Dev_Fadnavis, state govt is doing everything possible to assist the people in need. My condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Chemical Factory Blast Mahrashtra Blast Dhule Blast
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp