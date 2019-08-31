Home Nation

5-year-old Kendriya Vidhyalaya student raped in Raipur, principal arrested for not reporting incident

The minor was allegedly raped by three 10-year-old boys of Class-5 in the school’s bathroom previous week.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police arrested the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Raipur for not promptly informing either the police or the authorities about the incident of rape of a six-year-old girl currently studying in Class-1. 

The minor was allegedly raped by three 10-year-old boys of Class-5 in the school’s bathroom previous week.
 
After the girl narrated the incident to her parents, they lodged a written complaint to the school administration which constituted a probe team and the police could know about it the next day.

The principal B S Ahire allegedly pressurised the parents not to lodge any police complaint on the incident following which the infuriated relatives of the survivor resulting in a stir inside the school premises. The police were then soon called.

“The police investigated the incident after registering the case of sexual assault under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The medical test confirmed the rape. Instead of immediately informing the magistrate, police or Bal Kalyan officer, the school on its own began the investigation into it. The principal was arrested and produced before the court of a chief judicial magistrate. He was later released on bail," Town inspector Ramakant Sahu said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Kendriya Vidyalaya Minor raped Crime against children
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp