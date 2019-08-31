5-year-old Kendriya Vidhyalaya student raped in Raipur, principal arrested for not reporting incident

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police arrested the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Raipur for not promptly informing either the police or the authorities about the incident of rape of a six-year-old girl currently studying in Class-1.

The minor was allegedly raped by three 10-year-old boys of Class-5 in the school’s bathroom previous week.



After the girl narrated the incident to her parents, they lodged a written complaint to the school administration which constituted a probe team and the police could know about it the next day.

The principal B S Ahire allegedly pressurised the parents not to lodge any police complaint on the incident following which the infuriated relatives of the survivor resulting in a stir inside the school premises. The police were then soon called.

“The police investigated the incident after registering the case of sexual assault under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The medical test confirmed the rape. Instead of immediately informing the magistrate, police or Bal Kalyan officer, the school on its own began the investigation into it. The principal was arrested and produced before the court of a chief judicial magistrate. He was later released on bail," Town inspector Ramakant Sahu said.