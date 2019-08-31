Air Chief lauds the good work of commanders’ of South Western Command

Home Nation

Addressing the Commanders, Air Chief acknowledged the high degree of professionalism and hard work displayed by the air warriors of SWAC in achieving the assigned goals.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanao, Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff is on a two day visit of Gandhinagar to inaugurate the Annual Commanders’ Conference of South Western Air Command.

By Express News Service

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, exhorted today the commanders of South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Air Force in view of recent intelligence inputs of a possible infiltration attempt in Kutch sector and highlighted the need for an increased vigil and enhanced level of Base Security preparedness by SWAC units.

“He appreciated the high level of operational preparedness maintained by the units under this command.” said the air force in its official communiqué. 

Air Chief Marshal Dhanao, Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff is on a two-day visit of Gandhinagar to inaugurate the Annual Commanders’ Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC). 

Addressing the Commanders Air Chief acknowledged the high degree of professionalism and hard work displayed by the air warriors of SWAC in achieving the assigned goals and especially appreciated the professional manner in which HQ SWAC had planned and executed Ex Vayu Shakti 2019 showcasing the IAF might and firepower capability. 

Chief also lauded the proactive approach in HADR missions undertaken to rescue nearly 300 marooned people airlifting nearly 60 tonnes approx of relief material, including 23,000 Kg air dropping of food packets and swiftly mobilizing nearly 200 personnel of Army, Navy, NDRF and SDRF in Gujarat and Maharashtra area.

Air Chief highlighted the path embarked upon by the IAF to make good critical deficiencies in spares and weaponry as well as major up-gradations planned in the inventory to strengthen IAF’s operational capabilities. He emphasized the need for air warriors to keep abreast with the latest tactics and technologies and to focus on the associated challenges.

Mrs Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), also accompanied the Air Chief. She reviewed the progress of numerous welfare ventures for the families of air warriors being run under the aegis of AFWWA.

She appreciated efforts of SWAC AFWWA (Regional) in extending helping hand to neighbouring villages of the Stations during recent flood-like situation besides its contributions towards ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Go Green Campaign’.

