Home Nation

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia gets three-month extension, day before publication of final NRC list

The Assam government had appointed Kuladhar Saikia as the Director General of Police of the state in April 2018.

Published: 31st August 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday gave a three-month extension to Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, an official order said, a day before the publication of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The 1985-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, also a well-known short story writer and a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award, was set to retire on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Saikia for a period of three months beyond his superannuation on August 31 as a special case in public interest, according to the order.

The Assam government had appointed him as the Director General of Police of the state in April 2018.

Saikia, a Ph.D from IIT-Guwahati, has 20 published short story collections under his credit.

He got the Sahitya Akademi award for his Assamese short story collection, "Akashar Chhabi Aru Anyanya Galpa", in 2015.

The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC NRC Assam final NRC list Kuladhar Saikia
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp