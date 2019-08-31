Home Nation

Assam normal on the eve of publication of final NRC

Assam police are in constant touch with states bordering Assam so that no miscreants cross over to create trouble.

People queue outside NRC Seva Kendra to check names of themselves and family members in a draft for NRC in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The law and order situation in Assam is normal on the eve of publication of the final NRC and the Centre has rushed additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to Assam to maintain law and order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said on Friday.

The state police have also been deployed along with the central paramilitary forces and all measures are in place to ensure peace and harmony in Assam when the final National Register of Citizens list is published on Saturday, Saikia said on Friday.

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam will cooperate and maintain peace as they did during the publication of draft NRC on December 31, 2017 and the complete draft on July 30, 2018.

The situation in the state is "calm, quiet and under control", he said adding "Assam police is prepared for any kind of situation".

"The law and order situation in the state is normal and the NRC publication will be a peaceful event.

Besides Assam Police personnel, there are 167 companies of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and other paramilitary forces deployed in the state.

The central government has sent us another 51 additional companies", he told a press conference here.

Assam police are in constant touch with states bordering Assam so that no miscreants cross over to create trouble, he said.

Personnel from home guards, task force and village defence parties have also been extensively deployed for maintenance of the law and order situation, the DGP said.

Area domination exercise has been increased and patrolling and night vision patrolling in vulnerable areas have been intensified as precautionary measure, he said.

Police control rooms have also been activiated where the people can report about unlawful activities in their areas, Saikia said adding "We will take the strictest action under law against anyone indulging in unlawful activities".

The police personnel have been instructed to be in constant touch with the police headquarters and NRC office here, besides citizens committees and opinion makers and hold frequent public meetings for people to people contact.

The DGP asked the people to report to police about possible misinformation on NRC being sought to be spread in the social media.

Students have been asked to be alert about hate messages that may be spread and bring them to the notice of the police.

To a query, Saikia said about 1200 of the 2500 NRC Seva Kendras are vulnerable.

But the number is constantly changing with the review of the prevailing situation.

The final NRC list, touted as the proof of Assamese identity, will identify the bonafide citizens of the state.

