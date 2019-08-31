Home Nation

BJP plans awareness campaign on Article 370 in Uttar Pradesh

The party is in the process of finalising the details of the awareness campaign, a blueprint of which has been sent to the party's central leadership in Delhi.

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will carry out a massive campaign in the state to inform people about the benefits of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Bypolls are scheduled in 13 Assembly seats in UP in the next few months.

A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said the public awareness campaign will be carried out in every district of the state to celebrate the scrapping of Article 370.

The party is in the process of finalising the details of the awareness campaign, a blueprint of which has been sent to the party's central leadership in Delhi by BJP's state General Secretary of organisation Sunil Bansal.

The blueprint proposes a public meeting each by the 94 district BJP units across Uttar Pradesh. At least 25 other public meetings are proposed in the 13 Assembly constituencies, where the by-elections are to be held. Prominent state and national level leaders will be part of these meetings.

The BJP leader said, "The implementation of the 'one nation, one constitution' slogan in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted the attention of the world. The move is being praised by all. We plan to celebrate this on a grand scale. Programmes will be organised in districts under the supervision of the state party president and general secretary.

Discussions will also be held on the subject in universities and colleges to instil patriotism in students. There are also plans to reach out to villages."

