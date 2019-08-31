Home Nation

Assam NRC: BJP unhappy with final list, devising new ways to oust more foreigners, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

'I have lost all hope in the NRC. I just want the day to pass off peacefully, without any incident,' Sarma said expressing hopelessness over the final list.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The much-awaited final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is out, but the BJP is not happy. Fearing exclusion of a large number of Hindus from the list, the saffron party's man in the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he had lost all hope in the NRC.

Speaking to the media here, Sarma said: "I have lost all hope in the NRC. I just want the day to pass off peacefully, without any incident."

ALSO READ: What will now happen to the 19,06,657 people left out of the final Assam NRC?

The Minister further added: "Delhi and the Assam government are discussing new ways to oust foreigners from the state. I don't think this is the final list, there are many more to come."

In a series of Tweets, the senior leader of the ruling BJP also alleged that the legacy data were manipulated for including names of doubtful persons as alleged by many.

"Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates," Sarma said in the microblogging site.

ALSO READ: More than 19 lakhs excluded as final Assam NRC is out

"Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many," he added.

Sarma, the Convenor of the NDA's North-East wing NEDA, further said that the Supreme Court should allow at least 20 per cent re-verification of the names in border districts and 10 per cent in the rest of Assam as requested by the State and Central governments earlier.

"I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20 per cent reverification (bordering districts) and 10 per cent re-verification(remaining districts) should be allowed by Hon'ble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC," he tweeted.

Both the governments had appealed the top court twice for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions, especially in districts bordering Bangladesh, and exclusions in the NRC.

The apex court in strong words earlier this month said the entire NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be re-opened on the basis of certain parameters.

The final NRC was published on Saturday by excluding 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

(With inputs from PTI)

