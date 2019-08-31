Home Nation

Doctor on the run arrested by 'patient' police officer in Indore

Dr Abdul Wahab, a chest and TB specialist, was wanted in several cases of cheating and forgery, a police officer said.

Published: 31st August 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: To nab a fugitive doctor, wanted for allegedly providing fake caste validity certificates to MBBS aspirants, an officer of Mumbai Police got himself admitted in a hospital in Indore.

The ploy worked, and Dr Abdul Wahab Haji Dawood Mirza (65) was nabbed by a team of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch from Index Medical College on Friday.

Mirza, a chest and TB specialist, was wanted in several cases of cheating and forgery, a police officer said.

He allegedly procured fake caste validity certificates for students who wanted to secure admission to medical colleges in the reserved category.

Mirza was allegedly running this racket for the last few years, a police officer said.

In Mumbai, at least three cases of cheating and forgery were registered against him at JJ Marg police station, two cases at Agripada station and one each at Bhoiwada, Nagpada, Sion, Kherwadi.

He was also named in cases registered in Dhule and Kolhapur, apart from one case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the official said.

The police were looking for him for quite some time, the official added.

CIU officials got a tip-off recently that he was working at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Probe led the police to Index Medical College in Indore.

However, the police did not want to alert him before his identity could be confirmed.

Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi got himself admitted into the hospital under a false name, pretending to be ailing, while constable Sahebrao Pawar accompanied him as his 'father'.

Pawar on Friday requested a nurse to call a chest specialist urgently, saying his son was serious.

The nurse fetched Mirza, who was on duty.

He was immediately arrested by a waiting police team.

Further probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indore Mumbai Police
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp