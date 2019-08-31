Home Nation

Five booked for threatening to kill representative of Unnao rape survivor's uncle

The 'pairokar' is the representative of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle, against whom around six cases are lodged.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

UNNAO: Five people have been booked for attempt to murder for allegedly beating and threatening to kill a representative of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle, police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, the 'pairokar' (representative of an accused person) said he was returning home from an Unnao court on Thursday after meeting the assistant of the advocate in the rape case when he was confronted by the five people.

Later in the night, they beat him up at his house and also threatened to kill him.

Makhi police station incharge Raj Bahadur said an attempt-to-murder case had been lodged on Friday.

Three persons -- Balendra Singh, Rohit Singh and Dharmendra Singh -- and two unknown persons have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Bahadur said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court summons man for framing Unnao rape survivor's father as CBI files supplementary charge sheet

He did not reveal the name of the complainant citing security reasons.

The 'pairokar' is the representative of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle, against whom around six cases are lodged.

He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The rape survivor is battling for life at the AIIMS here after a truck rammed into a car in which she was was travelling along with some family members and her lawyer on July 28.

ALSO READ: Murder of Unnao rape victim's father - Delhi court orders in camera examination of witnesses

Two of her aunts died in the car-truck collision.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor.

Sengar is lodged in jail since April last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape Unnao gangrape
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp