Former Maharashtra ministers convicted in Jalgaon housing scam

MUMBAI: The Jalgaon district court on Saturday held guilty 48 accused, including two former ministers and seven corporators, in the multi-crore 'Gharkul' housing scam in Jalgaon.

While the court today directed the police to arrest all the accused and send them to Dhule jail, the pronouncement of the sentence would be done separately, it said.

Gulabrao Deokar, the then guardian minister of Jalgan and Suresh Jain, the then housing minister are the two key accused in this almost 20 years old case. While Jain has served several years in jail in the case, Deokar was arrested in 2013. Both of them, along with several others, are currently out on bail.

The then Municipal Council Jalgaon had floated the ‘Gharkul’ housing scheme in 1999 for the slum dwellers. It raised loans worth Rs 110 crore for building 11,000 houses under the scheme that year. However, the misconduct in the scheme came out in 2001 around when the Municipal Council was transformed into a Municipal Corporation.

It came to light that the land where the houses were being built didn’t belong to the corporation. Permissions for non-agriculture use of the land too had not been acquired. The work was allotted to developers close to the rulers in the corporation and contractors were given Rs 29 crore interest-free advances. They were showered with several concessions yet the work wasn’t completed in time and the corporation didn’t take any action against the contractors.

Apart from Deokar and Jain, in all 90 individuals were indicted in the case. Jagannath Wani of Khandesh Builders, Director Raja Mayur, the then mayor and corporators, architect and legal advisor of the corporation and several other officers were some of the other accused who comprise of the 48 people convicted today in the case.

While Jain, originally from the Congress, had switched over to the Shiv Sena during their government in the state between 1995-99, Deokar was the face of the NCP in North Maharashtra. Their indiction in the case created a political space in the region that BJP promptly filled up.

