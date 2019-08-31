Home Nation

GDP downfall: Modi government's $5 trillion dream looks distant, feel experts

Quarterly GDP growth falls to 7-year low of 5%, casting a shadow over govt’s ambitious $5 trillion economy plan

Published: 31st August 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a function on promotion and development of Yoga in New Delhion Friday August 30 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Confirming fears that India may be up against a protracted slowdown, official data released on Friday showed the country’s GDP growth nose-dived to a 7-year low as muted consumer demand, turmoil in the NBFC sector, and global trade spats hurt the economy. 

While economists were not expecting robust numbers, they were alarmed as India’s growth in Q1 was lower than China’s 6.2% for the same period, which was the country’s lowest in three decades. 

It also means the government’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion over the next five years may not be easy. 

According to M Govinda Rao, former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, the $5-trillion target will remain “a distant dream”. 

“We’ve been talking of slowdown in demand for long and today’s figures only underline it. The manufacturing sector has grown just 0.6%, compared to 12.1% in the same period last year. It shows the problem has deepened. People are not buying. The government should now seriously look at structural reforms including in the labour and land markets as a way out of this morass,” he said.

ALSO READ | The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a six-year low

The numbers paint a bleak picture of the economy.

Agriculture grew just 2%, compared with 5.1% in the same quarter last year. Construction sector growth shrank to 5.7% against 9.6%. Even the services sector put up a poor show. 

“The slowdown is obviously much deeper and broad-based than previously understood,” said N R Bhanumurthy, professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

“However, the current policy measures which have been announced by the government and possible improvements in external factors could see a recovery, albeit slowly, in the next couple of quarters,” he added. 

While the government has finally acknowledged there is a slowdown in the economy and has started taking corrective measures, economists think the overall growth for the full year would remain subdued, with Prof Rao forecasting 5.5-6% GDP growth for FY20. 

The poor growth numbers may also prompt RBI to continue with its policy of cutting interest rates.

“RBI will feel vindicated in its dovish shift this year and will almost certainly add to the 110 bps of policy rate cuts introduced so far,” said Mark Wiliam, Chief Asia Economist with Capital Markets, in a note on the GDP numbers.

“The problem area is the extent of the demand squeeze we are facing. Private consumption growth has fallen to a four-year low of 3.1% in this quarter,” said Biswajit Dhar, Professor of Economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“Measures such as FDI rule changes and more liquidity to the private sector will help, but the government will have to do some amount of pump-priming by spending more money on infrastructure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP Indian economy Economy Slowdown Indian Economy Slowdown
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp