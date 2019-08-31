Home Nation

Good Sharad Pawar doesn't have son who jumps ship, says daughter Supriya Sule

MLAs Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad, sons of senior NCP leaders Ganesh Naik and Madhukar Pichad respectively, joined the BJP recently.

Published: 31st August 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she jokingly told party chief and father Sharad Pawar he was "fortunate" to not have a son who jumps ship, taking along with him his father on some other party's platform in pursuit of a career.

Sons of some NCP leaders have recently joined the BJP and Sena and each of these instances have been accompanied by speculation that the fathers were also on their way to the ruling camp.

She also said she was surprised to see her father get angry at a journalist over a question of NCP leader Padmasinh Patil reportedly joining the BJP.

Sule further said all along a son has been perceived as being the legatee of a family.

The MP said she told Pawar in a lighter vein that he was fortunate that he doesn't have a son.

"Because, I am seeing a trend in Maharashtra politics that legatees (sons), for their careers, are taking their fathers on the platform of some other parties, a daughter is better than such a legatee," she added.

ALSO READ: Next leader of opposition from Prakash Ambedkar's VBA, says Devendra Fadnavis

It, however, was not clear at whom her comment was directed.

MLAs Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad, sons of senior NCP leaders Ganesh Naik and Madhukar Pichad respectively, joined the BJP recently.

Pichad was present when Vaibhav joined the BJP, while there is speculation of Ganesh Naik too joining the BJP.

Ranajagjitsinh, son of Pawar's close aide Padamsinh Patil, also announced on Saturday about his plans to join the BJP.

Pawar was enraged at a press conference on Friday after a journalist questioned him over reports that his relative and former Maharashtra minister Patil was quitting the party and joining the ruling BJP.

Upset at the use of the term "relative" in connection with the desertion of NCP leaders, Pawar asked the scribe to apologise and leave the media briefing held at Shrirampur in Ahmednagar.

"I too was surprised. I have never seen him getting this angry previously. Unfortunately, somebody of one's father's age (Pawar), was asked a question repeatedly. This may have irritated him. He is a human being after all," Sule told reporters here.

"I am of the opinion that we should introspect as to how many times we should ask a question to someone who is of one's father's age," she added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supriya Sule Sharad Pawar NCP BJP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp