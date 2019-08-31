Good Sharad Pawar doesn't have son who jumps ship, says daughter Supriya Sule

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she jokingly told party chief and father Sharad Pawar he was "fortunate" to not have a son who jumps ship, taking along with him his father on some other party's platform in pursuit of a career.

Sons of some NCP leaders have recently joined the BJP and Sena and each of these instances have been accompanied by speculation that the fathers were also on their way to the ruling camp.

She also said she was surprised to see her father get angry at a journalist over a question of NCP leader Padmasinh Patil reportedly joining the BJP.

Sule further said all along a son has been perceived as being the legatee of a family.

The MP said she told Pawar in a lighter vein that he was fortunate that he doesn't have a son.

"Because, I am seeing a trend in Maharashtra politics that legatees (sons), for their careers, are taking their fathers on the platform of some other parties, a daughter is better than such a legatee," she added.

ALSO READ: Next leader of opposition from Prakash Ambedkar's VBA, says Devendra Fadnavis

It, however, was not clear at whom her comment was directed.

MLAs Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad, sons of senior NCP leaders Ganesh Naik and Madhukar Pichad respectively, joined the BJP recently.

Pichad was present when Vaibhav joined the BJP, while there is speculation of Ganesh Naik too joining the BJP.

Ranajagjitsinh, son of Pawar's close aide Padamsinh Patil, also announced on Saturday about his plans to join the BJP.

Pawar was enraged at a press conference on Friday after a journalist questioned him over reports that his relative and former Maharashtra minister Patil was quitting the party and joining the ruling BJP.

Upset at the use of the term "relative" in connection with the desertion of NCP leaders, Pawar asked the scribe to apologise and leave the media briefing held at Shrirampur in Ahmednagar.

"I too was surprised. I have never seen him getting this angry previously. Unfortunately, somebody of one's father's age (Pawar), was asked a question repeatedly. This may have irritated him. He is a human being after all," Sule told reporters here.

"I am of the opinion that we should introspect as to how many times we should ask a question to someone who is of one's father's age," she added.