Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aditya Thackeray to contest from Worli?

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a first in the family, Thackeray scion Aditya is likely to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. If party sources are to be believed he will contest the election from the Worli Assembly constituency.

As part of the preparations for the assembly polls, a meeting of Shiv Sena cadre from Worli Assembly constituency was held on Friday. Party MLC Anil Parab, while addressing the workers at the meeting, purportedly made the announcement that Aditya Thackeray would be contesting the election from the constituency.

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde and former city NCP chief Sachin Ahir, who recently joined the Shiv Sena too were present at the occasion. While Ahir had won the constituency earlier, in 2014 Shinde defeated Ahir in a close contest.

Now with both of them together, the Shiv Sena has emerged the strongest party in the constituency. Mentioning this Ahir said that if Aditya Thackeray contest election from the constituency, he would be able to win with a margin of more than 1,00,000 votes.

While a group within the Shiv Sena has been pursuing the Yuva Sena chief to contest the electoral politics, Aditya had remained reluctant to the idea. “I shall contest if people wish so and I’m asked to do so by the party leadership,” he has always maintained.