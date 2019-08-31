Home Nation

National Cadet Corps gets 456 new Associate NCC Officers

The NCC happens to be the world’s biggest youth organization with 13,15,401 (till July 2018). More cadets will join in the new academic session of 2019-20.

Published: 31st August 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Major General Seth presenting the DG’s Chapionship Banner. (Photo| EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps was joined by a new batch of Associate NCC Officers at an impressive Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Chunni Lal Parade Ground of NCC Officers Training Academy at Kamptee on Saturday.

“National Cadet Corps inducted 456 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) to its fold,” informed Group Captain Basantkumar B. Pande, Ministry of Defence PRO. These ANOs are selected professors and teachers from all over the country.

The ANOs along with the Armed Forces personnel impart Institutional training which is conducted at Colleges and Schools, added Gp Capt Pande.

 Major General Ajay Seth, ADG, NCC Dte Delhi, was the reviewing officer of the POP. Major General Ajay Seth in his address, urged the passing out ANOs to uphold the aims and objectives of NCC and work towards effective Nation Building, through shaping the young minds. He called upon all ANOs to serve as role models for the NCC cadets in particular and to the society at large.

The NCC happens to be the world’s biggest youth organization with 13,15,401 (till July 2018). More cadets will join in the new academic session of 2019-20.

The NCC aims at developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens.

Further, it aims at creating a pool of organized, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life, who will serve the Nation regardless of which career they choose. Needless to say, the NCC also provides an environment conducive to motivating young Indians to join the armed forces.

 Officer Cadets attained their induction after going through a rigorous training programme of three months duration. Lt Ravindra Singh and Officer Cadet Dr Bhupinder Singh won the Director General’s Baton for standing first in order of merit amongst the Senior Division and Junior Division respectively.

The Director General’s Banner for Inter Coy Championship was won by Shivaji Coy. The Parade was commanded by Lt Ravindra Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCC National Cadet Corp Passing Out Parade
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp