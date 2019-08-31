National Cadet Corps gets 456 new Associate NCC Officers

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps was joined by a new batch of Associate NCC Officers at an impressive Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Chunni Lal Parade Ground of NCC Officers Training Academy at Kamptee on Saturday.

“National Cadet Corps inducted 456 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) to its fold,” informed Group Captain Basantkumar B. Pande, Ministry of Defence PRO. These ANOs are selected professors and teachers from all over the country.

The ANOs along with the Armed Forces personnel impart Institutional training which is conducted at Colleges and Schools, added Gp Capt Pande.

Major General Ajay Seth, ADG, NCC Dte Delhi, was the reviewing officer of the POP. Major General Ajay Seth in his address, urged the passing out ANOs to uphold the aims and objectives of NCC and work towards effective Nation Building, through shaping the young minds. He called upon all ANOs to serve as role models for the NCC cadets in particular and to the society at large.

The NCC happens to be the world’s biggest youth organization with 13,15,401 (till July 2018). More cadets will join in the new academic session of 2019-20.

The NCC aims at developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens.

Further, it aims at creating a pool of organized, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life, who will serve the Nation regardless of which career they choose. Needless to say, the NCC also provides an environment conducive to motivating young Indians to join the armed forces.

Officer Cadets attained their induction after going through a rigorous training programme of three months duration. Lt Ravindra Singh and Officer Cadet Dr Bhupinder Singh won the Director General’s Baton for standing first in order of merit amongst the Senior Division and Junior Division respectively.

The Director General’s Banner for Inter Coy Championship was won by Shivaji Coy. The Parade was commanded by Lt Ravindra Singh.