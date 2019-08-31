Home Nation

Newly-wed woman leaves hubby 'occupied' with competitive exams in Madhya Pradesh

According to a counseller with DLSA, the woman walked out claiming she was feeling 'ignored' by her husband who 'confines' himself to UPSC exam preparations.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Divorce; break up

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: It is said marriages are made in heaven but they need commitment to make them work on earth.

In Madhya Pradesh, a coaching class owner's 'obsession' with competitive examinations seems to have not only nipped his relationship with his newly-wed wife in bud but has also become the cause for a divorce petition!

According to a counseller with the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), the woman walked out claiming she was feeling "ignored" by her husband who "confines" himself to the preparations for the UPSC and other state-level competitive examinations.

"The woman said during counselling that her husband remained confined to himself while preparing for competitive examinations. She said he remained indifferent towards her during their cohabitation," said Noorannisa Khan, the counsellor with the Jila Vidhik Sewa Pradhikaran (District Legal Service Authority).

Khan said the man is a Ph.D-holder.

"He is the only son in his family. He had married the woman in hurry as one of his parents was terminally ill," Khan said.

The man has now filed a petition for divorce claiming there was no contact between him and his wife after she went back to her parents, and that she was not ready to return to him.

"Claiming that efforts for mediation by relatives and others have failed, the man has filed for divorce in family court from where the case was referred for counselling," informed Khan.

She said four more sessions of counselling will be held between both the parties before the court begins hearing the case.

"We would try to save their marriage," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh couple divorce
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp