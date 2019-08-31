Home Nation

Row over 'Pants, Saree and Pyjama' hits Rajasthan BJP

The row erupted over indecent comments made by BJP MLA, Ashok Lahoty on Suman Sharma, a woman leader of the party during protests in Jaipur against the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Published: 31st August 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

The BJP may make tall claims about its "chal, charitra and chehra" but in Rajasthan BJP it is low-level politics around ‘Pants, Saree and Pyjama’ which is being hotly debated in the party over loose comments at a BJP dharna in Jaipur where party MLA Ashok Lahoty indulged in a lot of loose talk against former chairperson of Rajasthan Women’s Commission. 

The shocking row erupted over indecent comments made by BJP MLA from Sanganer, Ashok Lahoty on Suman Sharma, a woman leader of the party during protests in Jaipur against the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

In a video of the incident, circulated on the social media platforms, Lahoty is heard saying that "Suman ji is pulling my pants from behind" and under what section should be she be booked. He also remarked that former Health Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government Kalicharan Saraf used to "pull the attire" of Suman Sharma.

After these objectionable comments made on 23rd August, posters have now surfaced in different parts of Jaipur depicting MLA Lahoti as Dushasan, the villainous character in Mahabharata.

The posters show a female character posing as Draupadi praying to the God with folded hands, while a smiling Lahoti is seen pulling her saree; one such poster has been put up just outside the BJP state office in Jaipur.

The message in the body of the poster says: "The Sarva Samaj strongly criticises indecent comments made by Sanganer MLA Ashok Lahoti on former Women's Commission President Suman Sharma.

Given Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao' campaign, we demand the immediate termination of BJP MLA Lahoti."

Stung by the posters, Lahoti claims that "this looked like a plan to tarnish my image before the civic polls which are scheduled in November."

Political observers are linking this unsavoury row with the upcoming municipal elections in Jaipur. On Social Media, supporters of Lahoty and Suman Sharma are launching sharp attacks against each other.

A delegation of over 150 people met the district BJP President, Mohanlal Gupta and demanded tough action against MLA Lahoty. But senior leaders are trying to douse this fiery row and Gupta claims: “ Its an internal matter of our party and we shall soon resolve it amicably.

I have received a complaint  and will discuss the matter with Party general Secretary Chandra Shekhar and then take a final decision.”

Lahoty is a former Mayor of Jaipur and on condition of anonymity, some BJP leaders said the row is the result of the desire for political domination within Jaipur.

BJP circles are abuzz that Suman Sharma is keen to contest the Mayor’s election in the city and this controversy is just a stunt to get political mileage.

The shocking row has given the ruling Congress a chance to hit out at the BJP. Party spokesperson Archana Sharma says: “ This row has totally exposed the character of the BJP and its leaders.

Just to stay in the headlines, they are making such vulgar comments against their own leaders. This reflects their mindset and the low brand of politics that the BJP practices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP rajasthan BJP row Rajasthan Ashok Lahoty Suman Sharma
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp