Row over 'Pants, Saree and Pyjama' hits Rajasthan BJP

The BJP may make tall claims about its "chal, charitra and chehra" but in Rajasthan BJP it is low-level politics around ‘Pants, Saree and Pyjama’ which is being hotly debated in the party over loose comments at a BJP dharna in Jaipur where party MLA Ashok Lahoty indulged in a lot of loose talk against former chairperson of Rajasthan Women’s Commission.

The shocking row erupted over indecent comments made by BJP MLA from Sanganer, Ashok Lahoty on Suman Sharma, a woman leader of the party during protests in Jaipur against the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

In a video of the incident, circulated on the social media platforms, Lahoty is heard saying that "Suman ji is pulling my pants from behind" and under what section should be she be booked. He also remarked that former Health Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government Kalicharan Saraf used to "pull the attire" of Suman Sharma.

After these objectionable comments made on 23rd August, posters have now surfaced in different parts of Jaipur depicting MLA Lahoti as Dushasan, the villainous character in Mahabharata.

The posters show a female character posing as Draupadi praying to the God with folded hands, while a smiling Lahoti is seen pulling her saree; one such poster has been put up just outside the BJP state office in Jaipur.

The message in the body of the poster says: "The Sarva Samaj strongly criticises indecent comments made by Sanganer MLA Ashok Lahoti on former Women's Commission President Suman Sharma.

Given Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao' campaign, we demand the immediate termination of BJP MLA Lahoti."

Stung by the posters, Lahoti claims that "this looked like a plan to tarnish my image before the civic polls which are scheduled in November."

Political observers are linking this unsavoury row with the upcoming municipal elections in Jaipur. On Social Media, supporters of Lahoty and Suman Sharma are launching sharp attacks against each other.

A delegation of over 150 people met the district BJP President, Mohanlal Gupta and demanded tough action against MLA Lahoty. But senior leaders are trying to douse this fiery row and Gupta claims: “ Its an internal matter of our party and we shall soon resolve it amicably.

I have received a complaint and will discuss the matter with Party general Secretary Chandra Shekhar and then take a final decision.”

Lahoty is a former Mayor of Jaipur and on condition of anonymity, some BJP leaders said the row is the result of the desire for political domination within Jaipur.

BJP circles are abuzz that Suman Sharma is keen to contest the Mayor’s election in the city and this controversy is just a stunt to get political mileage.

The shocking row has given the ruling Congress a chance to hit out at the BJP. Party spokesperson Archana Sharma says: “ This row has totally exposed the character of the BJP and its leaders.

Just to stay in the headlines, they are making such vulgar comments against their own leaders. This reflects their mindset and the low brand of politics that the BJP practices.”