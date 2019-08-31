Home Nation

Samba to get first railway freight terminal in Jammu and Kashmir

The team informed that the project is in pipeline, which has been given to a private player.

Published: 31st August 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The railway station in Samba district will soon have a freight terminal, the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, having the capacity to move 6,000 to 9,000 metric tonnes of goods per day, officials said on Saturday.

A team led by Chief Transport Planning Manager (CTPM), Railways, Devendra Singh visited the Samba station at Rakh Amb Tali on Saturday and took stock of the existing facilities, an official spokesman said.

He said the team assessed the requirement for infrastructure to operate the freight terminal for facilitating easy and cheaper transportation of trade goods, raw material and finished goods to benefit the traders and industrialists.

Singh was accompanied by Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Vinod Tripathi and several other senior railway officers, the spokesman said.

He said an on the spot meeting was held with the local unit holders (industrialists), who vehemently demanded for making early provision for such a facility as most of the raw material is brought from outside the state.

The team informed that the project is in pipeline, which has been given to a private player, the spokesman said.

He said the terminal would be expanded as per the needs of the traders and unit holders.

Initially, the terminal would have the capacity to handle the movement of two to five cargo trains per day in and out, the spokesman said, adding the cargo trains would be ordinary goods trains, container trains or automobile trade trains, having the capacity to move 6,000 to 9,000 metric tonnes of goods per day.

The terminal will also handle container, brake bulk (cement or fertilizers or steel and automobiles) apart from other industrial goods, he said.

The spokesman said the team also shared the plan to develop a cold chain for horticulture produce of the state.

The railway authorities informed that in due course, the terminal would also be connected to east and west freight corridors, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Samba
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp