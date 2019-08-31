Telecom embargo in Kashmir Valley hits communication between security forces and sources 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Restrictions on telecommunications have also affected security forces, who are facing problems in gathering intelligence inputs about terrorists in Kashmir.

“Intelligence inputs have fallen by 70 per cent. This is because of the telecommunication restrictions.” said a senior Army officer, adding that is leading to problems in launching operations against the terrorists.

Both intelligence sources, as well as the Army, are finding it tough to remain in contact constantly for updates.

As terrorists are hit the hardest, Hizbul Mujahideen has put up posters warning the locals people of South Kashmir to “open the shops only between 6 am to 9am and again between 6 pm to 9 pm and keep the market closed during the rest of the time.”

The terror group has also warned ‘informers’ and asked the people “ not to visit the police stations even if they are called by the police.”

Restrictions affect normal life in Kashmir again

On Friday, the authorities again imposed curfew-like restrictions across the Valley and disallowed Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid and many other major mosques for the fourth consecutive week while militants shot dead a shopkeeper in Parimpora area of Srinagar last night.

Militants opened fire at Ghulam Mohammad, 65, when he was closing his shop at Parimpora area late Thursday.

“Three youths came on a motorcycle and fired six bullets at him from a point-blank range. He died on the spot,” said a police source.

Barricades and concertina wires were back in Srinagar and other areas.

In some areas, restrictions were eased after 3 pm following the conclusion of Friday prayers but in most areas, the curbs remained in force for the whole day.

People were asked to offer Friday prayers in local mosques.

Despite tight security measures, youth in Anchar Soura, Rainawari and Batamaloo areas of Srinagar attempted to stage protests after the namaz and pelted stones on security men who retaliated by firing tear gas shells and baton-charging.

Sporadic incidents of clashes were also reported from some other areas in Kashmir.

(With ENS Inputs)