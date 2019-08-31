Home Nation

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee appears before CBI in Narada case

The agency will conduct a voice sample test of the persons purportedly seen in the sting footage, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Prasun Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee. (Photo|PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here in connection with the Narada sting operation probe even as he accused the probe agency of harassing him and his fellow party leaders in the investigation.

The CBI on August 29, issued summons to several Trinamool Congress ministers and leaders in the Narada sting footage case, in which the politicians were purportedly seen taking hoards of cash from representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours.

The agency will conduct a voice sample test of the persons purportedly seen in the sting footage, which had surfaced in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"I responded to the CBI summons and submitted my voice sample. I had already submitted all details regarding the incident to them when I was interrogated two years back. There was nothing new for me to tell them," Banerjee said after coming out of the CBI office here.

"It seems they are trying to harass us. I told them that as I am an MP, my voice samples are easily available in the public domain. There was no requirement to summon me for the voice sample. It seems they want to tarnish our image in public by repeatedly summoning us," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who was also asked by the CBI to appear before it on Saturday, skipped the summons saying he was in Delhi.

Sending a letter to the CBI officials through a representative, Chatterjee said he was in Delhi in connection with the ongoing divorce case with his wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasun Banerjee Narada case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp