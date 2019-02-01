Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav demands quota benefits for OBC students in state-funded central medical colleges

In a letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar, he said, "The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is held every year for admission to 25,000 MBBS seats in the country.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday wrote to the Centre demanding reservation benefits for OBC students in state-funded central medical colleges.

In a letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar, he said, "The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is held every year for admission to 25,000 MBBS seats in the country.

On the basis of marks, a list is prepared and under it 85 per cent seats are kept for state medical colleges in which reservation is given to OBCs."

"On the remaining 15 per cent seats, kept for central medical colleges, one fourth are kept for Centre-funded colleges on which OBC reservation is applicable, but on the rest three-fourth seats kept for state-funded colleges OBCs are not given reservation," Yadav said.

He said that due to this reason, every year 700 OBC students cannot get the benefit of reservation and added that the minister should consider the interest of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav NEET SC ST MBBS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp