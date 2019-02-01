Home Nation

Another shot at reining fees in private colleges

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Exorbitant fees at private universities may soon be a thing of the past, as the government is likely to set up a national fee regulatory committee. 

The panel, to be formed by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry, would frame guidelines on how much students can be charged for various courses.

A discussion on the matter was held at a recent meeting chaired by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. At the meeting, it was decided that a panel would be formed with eminent educationists, and officials from Centrally-funded institutes and the University Grants Commission (UGC), sources in the government said.
The plan was discussed taking into consideration the complaints the government got about the high fee charged by some private institutes of higher education.

“The problem is particularly grave in some institutes offering courses that are new in the country, and even in some institutes that offer popular degrees in the engineering and management streams,” an official said, adding that the panel “would be mandated to find ways to prescribe fee slabs without intervening too much in the functioning of private entities in education.”

The official added that the annual fee at some private institutions, against which complaints were received, was as high as Rs 3-4 lakh per semester.

The development comes weeks after the HRD Ministry asked the Board of Governors (BoG) — which replaced medical education regulator Medical Council of India — to come up with fee-controlling measures for private colleges, where MBBS students are charged as much as Rs 1 crore per annum.

Previous move stayed by SC
Last year, the Supreme Court stayed the constitution of a UGC committee which was to fix a cap on the fee charged by self-financing medical colleges, some of which make students pay as much as  
Rs 1 cr per year

