Assam government admits scholarship distribution scam, CID probe on

Published: 01st February 2019 09:15 PM

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government Friday admitted that a scam has taken place in the distribution of pre-matric scholarships to minority students and the investigation has been handed over to the CID.

Dutta said that a scam has taken place in the scholarship distribution scheme for the students belonging to the minority communities.

The minister, however, did not share details such as the size of the scam but said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is carrying out the probe at present.

"The investigation is being carried out taking into account all the districts of Assam.

So far, two teachers in Morigaon and Barpeta, two staff of bank customer care centre and one middleman have been arrested," Dutta said.

Since the probe is on, other details cannot be shared at this moment, he added.

