Home Nation

Bihar’s ruling NDA hails Union budget, but RJD slams it as ‘treachery with masses’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the central government of violating parliamentary norms by presenting a full budget in the name of an Interim budget.

Published: 01st February 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The interim Union budget for 2019-20 sparked a fresh bout of verbal duel between Bihar’s ruling NDA and the RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance while the state’s industry bodies had mixed reactions on the budgetary provisions announced by Union finance minister Piyush Goyal.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP hailed the budget, but the main Opposition party RJD dubbed it as a “deceptive and desperate” attempt to please voters with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar praised the budget as a “positive and welcome” initiative and hailed the income support scheme for farmers. “This step would strengthen the rural economy. The provision of Rs 3,000 pension for workers in the unorganized sector is also a good step. The middle class will get much relief from the tax exemptions,” said Kumar.

“This is a sarvasparshi (positively impacting everyone) budget. It is another surgical strike by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi of BJP. “Criticism of the budget by the Opposition parties clearly shows they are bereft of all issues,” added Modi, who is also Bihar’s finance minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the central government of violating parliamentary norms by presenting a full budget in the name of an Interim budget. “The new schemes announced in this budget would be implemented by the next government. So this budget is treachery with ordinary citizens,” he added.

“There will be no gains from displaying the basket of lies in the market of tall rhetoric. The people now do not listen to the rhetoric; they understand the words. They do not just smile at such rhetoric but also laugh out loud,” said jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a tweet.

RLSP national general secretary Madhaw Anand described the Union budget as a “populist gimmick,” saying: “It is a populist vote on account meant to fool the people”.

Bihar Chamber of Commerce & Industries (BCCI) expressed mixed reaction on the budget, saying it overlooked Bihar’s interests by making no announcement on the special economic package for the state. “The budgetary announcements offering relief to the middle class and farmers are good steps, but there is no new proposal for Bihar,” said BCCI president PK Agrawal.

“This is a forward-looking budget in many ways, but there is disappointment for medium and small industries as there is no talk about them in it,” said Bihar Industries Association (BIA) president KPS Keshari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget interim Union budget Lok Sabha polls RJD Tejashwi Yadav Budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp