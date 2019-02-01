Defence council nod to submarine construction

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to give a major fillip to the indigenous manufacturing capacity in the strategic military platform sphere and to further simplify and streamline the Defence Procurement Process, 2016, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) took an important decision.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. In a major fillip for defense acquisition, it also cleared several key decisions to streamline the procurement process. The submarine building project is the second such endeavour under the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) ambitious Strategic Partnership (SP) Model that aims to boost the Centre’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme. The DAC was chaired by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The SP model envisages indigenous manufacturing of major defense platforms by an Indian Strategic Partner, who will collaborate with a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to set up production facilities within the country. The model has a long-term vision of promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment through a transfer of niche technologies and higher indigenous content which can also enhance self-sufficiency.

The submarine project, dubbed as Project 75 (I), has been launched for the acquisition of six advanced diesel-electric submarines which will have advanced Air-independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. These systems allow submarines to stay submerged for longer periods of time.

The DAC on Thursday also approved the acquisition of approximately 5,000 Milan Anti-Tank Guided Missiles for the Army. The missile is meant to destroy enemy battle tanks.