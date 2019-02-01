Home Nation

Defence council nod to submarine construction

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

Published: 01st February 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to give a major fillip to the indigenous manufacturing capacity in the strategic military platform sphere and to further simplify and streamline the Defence Procurement Process, 2016, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) took an important decision.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. In a major fillip for defense acquisition, it also cleared several key decisions to streamline the procurement process.  The submarine building project is the second such endeavour under the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) ambitious Strategic Partnership (SP) Model that aims to boost the Centre’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme. The DAC was chaired by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The SP model envisages indigenous manufacturing of major defense platforms by an Indian Strategic Partner, who will collaborate with a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to set up production facilities within the country. The model has a long-term vision of promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment through a transfer of niche technologies and higher indigenous content which can also enhance self-sufficiency. 

The submarine project, dubbed as Project 75 (I), has been launched for the acquisition of six advanced diesel-electric submarines which will have advanced Air-independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. These systems allow submarines to stay submerged for longer periods of time. 

The DAC on Thursday also approved the acquisition of approximately 5,000 Milan Anti-Tank Guided Missiles for the Army. The missile is meant to destroy enemy battle tanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Defence Procurement Process Submarines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp