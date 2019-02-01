Explanation sought for Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's absence at meeting

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Election Commission (EC) has sought an explanation from the West Bengal government for the absence of city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at a meeting convened by the panel, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Friday.

A letter seeking explanation was sent to Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya.

Kumar had not turned up for the meeting with the full bench of the EC on Thursday and instead the city police was represented by Special Commissioner (II) Jayanta Kumar Basu.

"The Election Commission of India has sought an explanation from the Home Secretary for the absence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at its meeting on Thursday," said Arora.