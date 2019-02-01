Farmer sets self ablaze in Hingoli district of Marathwada

By UNI

AURANGABAD: A 75-year-old farmer hailing from Hivrabel village in Hingoli district committed suicide after jumping in the fire set by himself.

The incident came in to the light when deceased, identified as Shivcharan Baman Giri, did not return home on Thursday and subsequently his relatives and some villagers went in search of him and they noticed a fire in a land between Hivrabel village and Bori village in which burnt dead body of the farmer was found, the police said.

Basamba police was immediately informed who rushed to the spot and conducted a Panchnama. Police have registered a case of sudden death but are yet to ascertain whether Giri committed suicide due to debt or family feud as the deceased did not left any suicide note.