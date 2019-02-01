Home Nation

Fate of nation’s first auctioned gold mine hangs in balance

The Congress government will decide the fate of the nation’s first gold mine auctioned three years ago in Chhattisgarh. 

Published: 01st February 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government will decide the fate of the nation’s first gold mine auctioned three years ago in Chhattisgarh.

During the first review meeting, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called for a scrutiny of the project on the mining lease allotted to the Vedanta Limited in February 2016. 

The gold mine at Baghmara (Sonakhan) in Baloda Bazar district, about 140 km north-east of Raipur, was auctioned for granting a composite license of prospecting license-cum-mining lease. 

Baghel, who is also in charge of the mining portfolio, said that the region is associated with the legacy of freedom fighter Veer Narayan Singh. 

“Permission for mining gold in the native village of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh is concerning. His birthplace is historically important. It will be reviewed under what circumstances the lease was given,” the CM said.

Despite repeated attempts, there was no comment from Vedanta over the latest development. “The area which has been leased is near Veer Narayan Singh’s village assumes significance as it is a heritage spot.

The project shouldn’t impact the region. Every aspect will be examined before taking a decision,” Secretary Gaurav Dwivedi (department of mines) said.  

Activists had raised objections when the mine was auctioned. “The area has dense forest and is barely 100 metres from the eco-sensitive zone. The process of allocation appears to be against the regulations,” said wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi.

Around 133 hectares allocated to mining falls under the Barnavapara sanctuary following which Vedanta wrote to the department of mines, and the mining area consequently was reduced from the total area allotted by 22 percent in March 2017. 

“After the area was altered and got smaller, there should have been re-tendering, this was not done. Vedanta got undue favor from previous government,” asserted another activist Mamta Sharma. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Gold mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp