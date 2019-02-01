Home Nation

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS cancer department

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:16 PM

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the cancer department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to AIIMS sources, Parikkar, who was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening, is under the observation of Dr Atul Sharma, Oncologist, at the Dr. B.R.A IRCH (Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital) of AIIMS and will remain admitted for a few days.

The former Defence Minister is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

